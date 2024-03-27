After Kejriwal's arrest, ED summons AAP's Goa chief; claims ‘proceeds of crime’ used for polls
ED on Wednesday summoned AAP Goa chief Amit Palekar, alleging “illegal funds” used in Goa's polling campaign.
Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was taken into custody, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa chief Amit Palekar, who was the CM face for the party during the assembly elections in the state.
ED has summoned Palekar, and some other party leaders from Goa, for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy on March 28, official sources told PTI on Wednesday. The AAP leaders have been asked to depose at the central agency's office in Goa's Panjim on Thursday, the sources said.
Palekar, who was the AAP's chief ministerial face during the February 2022 Goa Assembly polls, had recently said there was no evidence to prove that any illicit money was sent to the state, asserting that he and his party colleagues were ready to face any inquiry.
In its chargesheet, ED has claimed that the AAP used "proceeds of crime" to the tune of about ₹45 crore in its Goa poll campaign, from the ₹100 crore "bribe" that was pumped in by the "South Group" that allegedly involved Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha was also arrested by the ED in relation with the excise policy case, days before Kejriwal was taken into custody.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the central agency on March 21, and his custody was extended till March 28. The chief minister will be presented in front of a Delhi court at the end of his remand period, which is tomorrow.
Delhi HC issues notice to Enforcement Directorate
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a petition moved by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and also challenging ED remand granted by the trial court while refusing to grant any immediate relief.
The court further fixed the matter for hearing on April 3, stated that any release order from custody will amount to enlarging Arvind Kejriwal on bail or interim bail, as an interim measure.
Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for Arvind Kejriwal and during the hearing, submitted that a sitting CM was arrested one week ago during the Model Code of Conduct.
Kejriwal, in his plea, also alleged that the DOE has, at the time of arrest, failed to establish that Petitioner is guilty of committing activities stipulated under Section 3, i.e., be it concealment, possession, acquisition, use of proceeds of crime, as much as projecting it as untainted property or claiming it to be so.
