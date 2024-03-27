'Sunita Bhabhi, ask Kejriwal today...': BJP's question on ‘big expose’ claim

After Sunita Kejriwal on Wednesday said her husband and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will do a big expose on the alleged liquor scam in the court on Thursday, BJP's Shazia Ilmi said Kejriwal's wife must ask him why he had not made the 'expose' so far and allowed AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh rot in the jail. "Sunita Bhabhi ji, if you feel Kejriwal bhai will make some sensational expose in the liquor scam, then please ask him when you visit him today why he didn't make these revelations before. Why did he let Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh rot in jail for so long?" Shazia Ilmi said. Sunita Kejriwal said Arvind Kejriwal will make a big expose on the so-called liquor scam in court on Thursday(ANI )

Sunita Kejriwal, in a digital briefing on Wednesday, said her husband will reveal the details of the alleged liquor scam in court on March 28 and also present evidence. On Thursday, Kejriwal's ED custody will end and he is likely to be produced in the court. The ED may seek an extension of Kejriwal's custody or seek court directions for sending him into judicial custody.

Sunita said when she met the Delhi CM in the ED custody, Kejriwal told her that the central agency has conducted more than 250 raids in connection with the "so-called liquor scam" in the last two years but "not a single paisa" has been found in any of the raids so far. "The ED raided Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendar Jain's places but no money was found. They raided our (CM residence) place and found just ₹73,000," she said.

"Arvind has said he will do a big expose on this before the court on March 28. He will reveal the truth of this so-called liquor scam and also present evidence," Sunita said.

"My husband issued directions to water minister Atishi from the ED custody. The Centre had issues with it. Do they want to ruin Delhi?" Sunita Kejriwal said.

Aam Aadmi Party maintained that Kejriwal will not resign and the government will run from jail. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said the government won't be run from jail.