After Khalistani posters, EAM Jaishankar's security upgraded to Z category

The Central government has upgraded the security cover of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar from the 'Y' category to 'Z', official sources said on Thursday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar(PTI)

The decision was taken by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs based on a threat analysis report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The MHA, following the IB report, has directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take charge of his security which was so far being covered by the Delhi Police.

Jaishankar, 68, is currently being provided round-the-clock security cover by an armed team of the Delhi Police under the 'Y' category.

Now, the External Affairs Minister will be protected by the CRPF personnel under the larger 'Z' security cover that includes over a dozen armed commandos during movement and stay of the protectee round the clock in shifts across the country, the sources added.

The CRPF is currently providing VIP security cover to 176-odd protectees comprising Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and 24 protectees who got the facility in the recent past on a temporary basis considering the upcoming elections. (ANI)