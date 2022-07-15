After list of unparliamentary words, a fresh notice to MPs irks Opposition

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a jibe at the central government over the recently released Parliament bulletin which bars members from using certain words, and also the precinct of the Parliament House for “demonstration, dharna, strike, fast or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony”.

The Congress leader took to Twitter to share the notice, to which TMC MP Derek O’Brien also shared his views.

“Vishguru’s latest salvo – D(h)arna mana hai!” the Congress MP wrote in his post.

“Demonstrations, dharnas, strikes, fast are part of legitimate Parliamentary tactics to register protest. No stopping us,” the TMC MP responded, asking, “Can you please update me. Didn’t SOMEONE conduct a religious ceremony recently.”

The Lok Sabha Secretariat released a revised booklet comprising a list of unparliamentary words ahead of the monsoon session, which includes terms such as ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘baal buddhi’, ‘Covid spreader’ and ‘Snoopgate’.

Even commonly used words such as ‘ashamed’, ‘abused, ‘betrayed’, ‘corrupt’, ‘drama’, ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘incompetent’ – often used by the opposition to describe the government – will be considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, drawing harsh criticism from opposition leaders.

During the session, words such as ‘anarchist’, ‘Shakuni’, ‘dictatorial’, ‘taanashah’, ‘taanashahi’, ‘Jaichand’, ‘vinash purush’, ‘Khalistani’ and ‘khoon se kheti’ will also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both Houses. Some of the Hindi words listed as unparliamentary include ‘gaddar’, ‘girgit’, ‘chamcha’, ‘chamchagiri’, ‘chelas’, ‘ghadiyali ansu’, ‘apmaan’, ‘asatya’, ‘ahankaar’, ‘corrupt’, ‘kala din’, ‘kala bazaari’ and ‘khareed farokht’.

Reacting to the report, Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien claimed that he will use all these words in Parliament and dared the government to suspend him.

“GAG ORDER ISSUED ON MPs. Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in #Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent,” the TMC leader tweeted. “I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy.”

However, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said no words have been banned from use in either House.

“Earlier a book of such unparliamentary words used to be released... To avoid wastage of paper, we have put it on the internet. No words have been banned. We have issued a compilation of the words that have been expunged,” Birla clarified.