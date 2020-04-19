After lockdown ends, Odisha to put anyone who returns in 14-day quarantine

india

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:01 IST

Setting the stage for the return of migrant labourers as well as other people from the state who will return to Odisha after the lockdown is lifted on May 3, the state plans to keep all of them in 14-day institutional quarantine in towns and villages.

In a video message on Sunday, chief minister Naveen Patnaik said when the restrictions are lifted, Odisha in coordination with the host state and Government of India will facilitate the return of all those who want to come back home.

“In spite of best efforts of our state and the host states, life is not normal for them and it pains me. In our state we have about 1 lakh people from other states whom the state is taking care. Similarly, there are lakhs of brothers and sisters from Odisha in other states (students, professionals, stranded pilgrims and patients and a large number of workers). Every person on return from outside Odisha would have to compulsorily stay in quarantine for 14 days observing the guidelines issued by the health and family welfare department,” Patnaik said, adding that one of the key factors in controlling the spread in Odisha was the mandatory registration of all foreign returnees and placing them in compulsory quarantine.

Patnaik said every gram panchayat and urban local body in the state will have registration facility and those returning from other states will register themselves in the panchayats and urban local bodies.

“Following this they will be kept in 14-day quarantine. Their treatment, food and accommodation expenses will be taken care of by the state government. Family members and relatives of the returnees will ensure that the registration happens,” Patnaik said.

According to the CM, to implement this effectively and with a humane touch, the state government has delegated the powers of district collectors to sarpanches of the panchayats under the provisions of Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act of 2005, Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Odisha Covid-19 Regulations 2020.

Registration, streamlined movement and 14 day quarantine are very important to protect the returnee, their own families, the community and the state at-large, he said.

Odisha has so far reported 61 positive cases and 1 death due to Covid-19.