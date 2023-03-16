Home / India News / After paper leak, Telangana State Public Service Commission cancels exam

Mar 16, 2023 07:06 AM IST

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) ordered cancellation of an examination held on March 5, this year in view of a paper leak.

Hyderabad police arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in Telangana State Public Service Commission's (TSPSC) public exam paper leak.(File)
"Commission after careful examination of FIR No. 95/2023, Dt: 14/03/2023 registered by Central Crime Station, Hyderabad District, with regard to leakage of question papers, has decided to CANCEL the examination held on 5/3/2023. The fresh date for conducting of examination will be announced later," read the official notice.

Earlier on Tuesday, leaders of OU Bahujan Students Federation held a rally in Osmania University in protest against the leak of the Telangana State Public Service Commission's (TSPSC) exam paper.

Speaking to the mediapersons at the rally, Student Federation state president OU JAC Kothapalli Tirupati demanded the resignation of TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy.

OU JAC, Kothapalli Tirupati, told reporters, "Junior Engineer and Town planning exam papers were leaked. Many students had been waiting for these exams and studying hard for many years at Osmania University."

"We came from villages and had been studying hard for SI and Constable coaching, Group 1, Group 2 and others in the hope of getting a job. However, a few rich people bagged these jobs by paying 5 to 10 lakh to the TSPSC. We demand that the TSPSC chairman, Janardhan Reddy, resign immediately and all the accused, including Praveen, be suspended. We also demand that new notifications be issued and the exams conducted again. Strict action should be initiated against those behind the leak. They may even include higher officials," he added.

Further investigation of the Assistant Engineer Recruitment Test paper leak case, which was reported on Monday, was transferred to SIT, said the City Police Commissioner on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Hyderabad police, "The further investigation of the Assistant Engineer recruitment test leakage case reported on 13-3-2023 vide Cr.No. 64/2023 U Sec.409,420, 120(B) IPC, 66B, 66C,70 of IT Act, Sec.4 of Telangana Public Examination (Prevention of Malpractices and unfair means) Act 1997 of Begumbazar Police Station, Hyderabad City, is hereby transferred to SIT CCS, Hyderabad City for further investigation under the direct supervision of Addl.CP Crimes and SIT Hyderabad City with immediate effect. SHO Begumbazar PS and Addl. CP Crimes and SIT will take necessary action accordingly and report compliance."

Hyderabad police arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in Telangana State Public Service Commission's (TSPSC) public exam paper leak, officials said on Tuesday. (ANI)

