After raids, 4 held for aiding terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four terror associates during searches at 16 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the agency continued its raids in the Valley in connection with terror attacks.

The agency on October 10 registered a case to unearth a conspiracy hatched by various terror groups to carry out attacks in J&K and other major cities, including New Delhi.

NIA spokesperson in a statement on Wednesday said that the agency conducted searches at 16 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian districts on Tuesday and arrested four terror associates. The accused were identified as Waseem Ahmed Sofi of Chattabal, Srinagar; Tariq Ahmed Dar of Shergarhi, Srinagar; Bilal Ahmed Mir alias Bilal Fufu of Parimpora, Srinagar; and Tariq Ahmed Bafanda of Rajauri Kadal, Srinagar.

Officials said fresh raids were carried in Srinagar’s Batamaloo area on Wednesday.

“The case pertains to information received regarding hatching of conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities, including New Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations — Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc,” the NIA statement said.

The statement added that the “terror associates/OGWs (over ground workers) of these organisations are conspiring with their handlers and commanders based in a neighbouring country and indulging in radicalisation of local youth...”

“These terrorists and cadres have affected several terrorist acts including killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel...” the statement said.

NIA spokesperson said that during the searches on Tuesday, several electronic devices, incriminating jehadi documents and records of suspicious financial transactions were seized.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that arrested accused persons are terror associates/OGWs of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been providing logistical and material support to terrorists and facilitating them in their nefarious designs. Further investigation in the case continues,” the spokesperson added.

