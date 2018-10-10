After raids on his minister, Kejriwal says Modi owes Delhi an apology

Soon after the Income Tax raids on multiple premises linked to Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he owed an apology to the people of Delhi.

Referring to earlier raids on him, Delhi minister Satyendra Jain and deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal tweeted, “What was the outcome of these raids? Nothing? Before any such raid in future, you need to apologise to the people of Delhi for constantly harassing an elected government.”

The Income Tax Department conducted searches on multiple premises linked to Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, officials said. They said at least 16 locations in and around the national capital were raided by a team of about 30 officials.

The Aam Aadmi Party called the raids a ‘political vendetta’. The party tweeted that the people of Delhi are aware of the developments and will pronounce their verdict in 2019.

Arunoday, the media advisor to Manish Sisodia, also tweeted after the raids and wrote: “IT raids on Minister Kailash Gahlot. When will you understand Sahab, you won’t be able to bog AAP down with these tactics. AAP has been counting raids since it put you the mat in Delhi and you were left red faced on the massive defeat.”

The Delhi government has had several run-ins with the Central government over raids on its ministers.

In May, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Delhi PWD Satyendar Jain in connection with alleged violation of norms in hiring architects for the department .

The investigating agency had also registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Sisodia, following a complaint forwarded by the Delhi government’s Vigilance Department.

Last year, the CBI had questioned Sisodia’s for alleged irregularities in the party’s “Talk to AK” campaign—an interactive session with the chief minister during which he took questions from the public—which was broadcast online in July last year.

In 2015, Kejriwal accused the Centre of ‘vendetta politics’, after the CBI raided his office.

“CBI raids my office. When Modi couldn’t handle me politically, he resorted to this cowardice. Modi is a coward and a psycopath,” the CM tweeted as several party leaders called the incident shameful.

But, CBI denied carrying out any raids saying investigators raided the office of senior bureaucrat and CM’s secretary Rajender Kumar for allegedly favouring private firms in state tenders.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 11:51 IST