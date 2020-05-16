After road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya, condolence and criticism pour in

india

Updated: May 16, 2020 10:51 IST

Several political leaders condoled the death of the 24 migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district in a road accident, the latest involving workers travelling home during the Covid-19 lockdown, on Saturday morning.

Police said the migrant labourers were killed when a speeding mini-truck rammed into and climbed over a stationary truck trolley in Auraiya early on Saturday.

Thirty-six workers were also injured in the accident and the condition of 20 of them is said to be critical.

The mini-truck was carrying 18 migrants and the truck trolley had around 42 others when the accident happened at around 3:15am.

Here’s what politicians said:

Yogi Adityanath

“The death of migrant workers/workers in a road accident in Auraiya district is unfortunate and sad. My condolences to the bereaved families of the dead,” the Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted.

“Instructions have also been given to provide all possible relief to the victims, to provide proper treatment to the injured and to promptly investigate the accident,” he added.

Mayawati

“Yesterday, the CM said officers will make arrangements for food, transit and shelter for labourers who come to UP or pass through the state. It’s unfortunate that CM’s directions are not being taken seriously by officers because of which a big accident occurred in Auraiya,” the BSP chief was quoted as saying by ANI.

“I demand the chief minister to take action against the officers who didn’t fulfil their responsibilities. Families of those who were killed or injured in this accident should be provided financial assistance. I express my condolences to the bereaved families,” she added.

Rajnath Singh

“I am very sad to know about the death of many workers in the road accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to the families of those who died in this accident. I also wish the workers, who were injured in the accident, get well soon,” the defence minister tweeted in Hindi.

Rahul Gandhi

“I am hurt by the news of the death of 24 labourers and the injuries to many people in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish that the injured get well soon,” the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

Arvind Kejriwal

“Extremely disturbed by the loss of lives in the accident in Auraiya. The tragedy of migrant labour keeps getting worse. Something needs to be done urgently,” the Delhi chief minister tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

“Auraiya’s heartbreaking incident has once again raised the question that why hasn’t the government made proper arrangements for workers to go home? Why aren’t buses being run to ferry the labourers in the state?” the Congress general secretary tweeted in Hindi.

“Either the government does not see anything or is oblivious to everything. Is making statements the government’s only job?” she asked.