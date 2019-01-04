After SC adjourns Ayodhya case, VHP says legislation speedy way to Ram temple

Soon after the Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on Ayodhya title dispute directing it to a new bench on January 10, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad or the VHP said “a legislation by Parliament is an expeditious way of resolving the disputes.”

“The VHP continues to be of the firm opinion that a legislation by Parliament is an expeditious way of resolving the disputes and would urge the Central Government to bring in such legislation with in its present term,” said Alok Kumar, the working president of the organisation.

The Supreme Court, earlier in the day, adjourned the hearing on Ayodhya title dispute case saying that a new bench would give further orders in the matter on January 10.

The VHP has been demanding a law for early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. It had strongly reacted on Wednesday on the matter saying the Hindus cannot wait till eternity for court to decide on the Ram Temple.

Kumar’s comment had come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated the government’s position on the Ram temple issue in an interview. PM Modi had said, “Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process, whatever will be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts.”

He also said, “We have said in our manifesto that a solution would be found to this issue within the ambit of the Constitution.”

The VHP has been favouring a day-to-day hearing on the Aydohya title dispute case, which came to the Supreme Court in 2010 when petitioners challenged the Allahabad High Court verdict on the matter.

The Allahabad High Court had ordered for a division of the 2.77 acre disputed land in Ayodhya among deity Ram Lalla, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Waqf Board.

In a statement, VHP leader Kumar also said, “It would have been better if the appropriate Bench had been constituted before the hearing of 29.10.2018.” The Supreme Court had refused an urgent hearing on the matter back then.

The VHP, the RSS and the BJP had expressed unhappiness over the top court’s decision. It was viewed that the Supreme Court decision might delay settlement of the Ayodhya dispute before the Lok Sabha elections around April-May. The issue of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya has been a poll plank of the BJP.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 14:13 IST