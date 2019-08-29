After SC nod, Sitaram Yechury to reach Kashmir today

india

Updated: Aug 29, 2019

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury is set to become the first political leader from outside Jammu and Kashmir to enter the Union Territory on Thursday since the nullification of Article 370 in early August.

The Supreme Court has granted him permission to meet his Communist Party of India (Marxist) colleague Yousuf Tarigami, whose health condition is unknown during the clampdown on political leaders that followed the scrapping of the law granting J&K special status.

“First of all, there is no clarity on how far he can go and how long he would be allowed to stay there. So, he has not bought a return ticket. And if the authorities want him out of Srinagar, then they should provide for his transport and air fare!”

This would be Yechury’s second attempt in as many weeks to go to Srinagar. Last Saturday, a delegation of senior political leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, went to Kashmir but they were sent back from the airport itself by the next flight.

“The Supreme Court has permitted me to go to Srinagar and see Com Yousuf Tarigami and ‘report’ back to them on the condition of his health. Once I meet him, return and report to the Court, I will make a more detailed statement,” Yechury tweeted hours after he got the permission to travel.

When contacted, Yechury said he would file a detailed affidavit before the Supreme Court after his return from Srinagar. “Supreme Court has told me not to do politics. I will abide by the court order” he said.

