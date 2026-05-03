After switching to BJP, Padmaja Venugopal eyes Thrissur in tight three-cornered fight

Padmaja Venugopal is a prominent political leader from Kerala and a former General Secretary of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. The daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister K. Karunakaran, she has remained a familiar face in the state’s political landscape. Former Congress leader from Kerala Padmaja Venugopal addresses media after joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party leader Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi on March 7. (PTI)

After parting ways with the Indian National Congress in March 2024 following differences with the state leadership, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Now a member of the BJP National Council, she is contesting from the Thrissur constituency in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, making it a closely watched three-way contest against CPI and Congress candidates.

Background and Early Life Born on October 27, 1960, in Thrissur, Padmaja Venugopal comes from a prominent political family. Her father, K. Karunakaran, was a towering figure in Kerala politics, while her mother, Kalyani Kutty Amma, was also well known in public life. She completed her schooling in Kerala and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Kerala.

Padmaja entered politics in 1996 with the Congress and gradually rose within the party ranks. She became actively involved in public life in 2001 when she served as Chairperson of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation. She also contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Mukundapuram, though she was unsuccessful.

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Over the years, she remained an active Congress leader and contested the Thrissur Assembly constituency in both 2016 and 2021. In 2021, she narrowly lost the election by just 946 votes to CPI’s P. Balachandran. Her political journey took a significant turn in 2024 when she left the Congress and joined the BJP, marking a major shift in her political alignment.

What happened in previous elections? The Thrissur Assembly constituency has witnessed closely contested elections and shifting political control over the years. The Congress held the seat for a long period, including a victory in 2011 when Therambil Ramakrishnan defeated CPI’s P. Balachandran by a comfortable margin.

However, the political landscape changed in 2016 when the Communist Party of India regained the constituency, with V. S. Sunil Kumar winning the seat. The CPI retained its hold in 2021, as P. Balachandran secured a narrow victory, defeating Padmaja Venugopal by less than a thousand votes, highlighting the highly competitive nature of the constituency.

In the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, Thrissur is once again set for a three-cornered contest. Padmaja Venugopal, now representing the BJP, is up against CPI’s Alankode Leelakrishnan and Congress candidate Rajan J. Pallan. With recent elections decided by narrow margins, the outcome in Thrissur remains uncertain and keenly watched.