News / India News / After Tendulkar, Gautam Adani praises J&K para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone, extends ‘every possible support’

After Tendulkar, Gautam Adani praises J&K para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone, extends ‘every possible support’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 14, 2024 08:06 AM IST

The 34-year-old cricketer has a unique playing style. He bowls using his legs and bats using his shoulder and neck.

The differently abled cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir, Amir Hussain Lone, was elated after industrialist Gautam Adani praised him for his spirit of never giving up even in adverse conditions. The chairman of the Adani Group also assured Lone of providing “every possible support” in his unique journey.

Amir Hussain Lone, double-arm amputee cricketer from Waghama Bijbehara, Anantnag.(ANI)
Amir Hussain Lone, double-arm amputee cricketer from Waghama Bijbehara, Anantnag.(ANI)

“We salute your courage, dedication to the game and the spirit of never giving up, even in adverse circumstances. @AdaniFoundation will contact you soon and provide you with every possible support in this unique journey. Your struggle is an inspiration for all of us,” Adani wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a clip of Lone, who is also the captain of Jammu and Kashmir's para cricket team, showing his extraordinary skills of batting.

"I want to thank Adani sir for the support; he thought me worthy of this. I saw the tweet about it, and I am very happy. I hope that they will help me in this journey. Sachin sir also tweeted yesterday, and today, Adani sir, I am very happy. I hope we get some help," Lone told news agency ANI. "I never thought that great people would tweet for me. I am very happy. I think I am being rewarded for my struggle. I want to thank them. I can't express my happiness. I can't tell how happy I was when I came to know that Adani sir tweeted for me. I am waiting for when he will call us to meet. My dreams are getting fulfilled," he added.

Earlier, ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised Lone's “love and dedication” to the sport and expressed his desire to meet him and get a jersey imprinted with his name. “Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport,” Tendulkar wrote on X.

"I want to thank Sachin and Adani sir, who supported Amir. I don't have words to express my happiness," Shokji Jan, wife of Lone, said, expressing her gratitude.

Lone was introduced to para cricket after a teacher discovered his talent. He has been playing professional cricket since 2013.

The 34-year-old cricketer lost both his arms in an accident in his father's mill when he was just eight years old. Lone has a unique playing style which has inspired many. He bowls using his legs and bats using his shoulder and neck.

