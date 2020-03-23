After video shows UP officials with crowd during Janta Curfew, police clarify

india

The District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit are in the middle of a controversy after a video emerged on social media showing them leading a procession during Janta Curfew on Sunday. The police have, however, clarified that these officials were nota trying to defy the curfew.

The 20-second video clip shows DM Pilibhit Vaibhav Srivastava and SP Abhishek Dixit leading a group of people - at least two dozen in sight - many of them government staff and policemen, through an unidentified street.

While the DM is seen beating a flat metal bell in the video, the police officer is blowing a conch; the rest in the group are beating plates and clapping as they march ahead in tandem. Many are seen without masks. Even children can be seen hopping into the frame.

After the video went viral and drew flak from people who questioned the administration for possibly jeopardising public health, Pilibhit Police clarified that the two officials “did not lead any march” and termed such reports as “misleading” and one-sided.

“District magistrate and superintendent of police were not trying to defy the curfew. Some people were stepping out of their homes (in the streets) so they had to be told to go back. It was not reasonable to use force. One-sided reports in this regard are doing rounds,” the police said in a tweet posted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Varun Gandhi, BJP MP from Pilibhit, demanded action against the two officers.

“While many people, including myself, are in self-quarantine & India battles COVID-19 on a war footing, the conduct of the SP and DM of Pilibhit is callous and irresponsible. Times like these need mature conduct, like the PM advised. I urge action against those who violated the #JantaCurfew,” he tweeted.

On Sunday, people across India had observed self-imposed curfew and came out of their balconies in the evening to respond to PM Modi’s appeal asking citizens to stand at their doors, windows and balconies at 5 pm and clap, clang utensils or ring bells in a show of solidarity to those providing essential services, including doctors in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.