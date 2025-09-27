After weeks of silence, former Nepal PM Oli makes first public appearance since Gen-Z uprising

Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped back into the public eye for the first time since his resignation, following weeks of intense anti-corruption Gen-Z protests that toppled the previous government. KP Sharma Oli resigned as Nepal's Prime Minister amid violent protests across the country. (File/PTI)

He attended a public event organised by Rastriya Yuwa Sangh, the student wing of the CPN-UML, held in Bhaktapur.

Oli's appearance comes after a period of political silence triggered by violent demonstrations across Nepal, where citizens took to the streets demanding greater accountability and transparency from the government.

The former PM, who had remained out of public view since his resignation on September 9, was initially sheltered by the Nepal Army before being shifted to a temporary residence.

As confirmed earlier by the party's deputy general secretary, Pradeep Gyawali, his reappearance follows a meeting of the CPN-UML party secretariat.

Oli's re-emergence comes nearly three weeks after violent nationwide demonstrations led by Gen Z protestors. The protests, primarily driven by students and young citizens, rapidly escalated into Nepal's bloodiest day since the 2006 pro-democracy movement.

Though he did not address the protests directly during his appearance, Oli's return is being closely watched amid ongoing political uncertainty.

Nepal's Gen Z protests

On September 8, at least 21 protestors, mostly students, were killed. The following day saw 39 more deaths, including 15 from severe burns, while an additional 14 fatalities were recorded over the next ten days. To date, the death toll stands at 74.

The protests erupted near the federal parliament, with demonstrators calling for transparency and reform.

In response, police forces used water cannons, tear gas, and live ammunition, even firing from within the parliament building after protestors breached the gates and set the entrance ablaze.

Following the violence, Oli resigned and was succeeded as interim prime minister by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, who was elected by the Gen-Z protestors on Discord.