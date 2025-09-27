Ladakh ‘Gen Z’ protest: Sonam Wangchuk detained under NSA, taken to Jodhpur | Top updates

Climate activist and Magsaysay Award winner Sonam Wangchuk was flown to Jodhpur from Leh, where he was detained by police on Friday under the National Security Act (NSA). In order to restore a state of normalcy and peace in Leh, and to prevent Wangchuk from ‘acting in a manner prejudicial to maintenance of public order,’ he was moved to Jodhpur.(Karma Bhutia/PTI file photo)

The arrest was made two days after 'Gen Z'-led violent protests demanding Ladakh's statehood broke out in the region, which left at least four people dead and several others injured.

On September 10, Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body started a fast, over demand for Ladakh's inclusion under the Constitution's sixth schedule and statehood.

Wangchuk currently remains in a detention facility in Jodhpur. Visuals from news agency PTI showed the facility.

Here is what we know:

Sonam Wangchuk and Leh Apex Body started a 35-day-long fast, as they demanded Ladakh's statehood and its inclusion under the Constitution's sixth schedule. According to Wangchuk, the protest, which was commenced after the Union home ministry paid no heed to his requests of a meeting on the lines of his demand, was scheduled to observe a ‘landmark’ on October 2. “The talks with the Union government stopped around two months ago. Just as the talks were going to reach a point where discussions about the main demands were going to start, the government has not called another meeting,” Wangchuk said.

Almost a fortnight later, on September 24, violence broke out in the protests, which was initially promised to be carried out peacefully. What appeared to trigger anger amid the mob, who soon resorted to stone-pelting, was the deterioration of the health of two elderly protesters, 72-year-old Tsering Angchuk and 60-year-old Tashi Dolma, who had to be hospitalised. Officials, however, said the build-up of the anger was caused by alleged provocative speeches by those on hunger strike.

Wangchuk called the order a “witch hunt” and said the unrest was due to the frustration among the common people in Ladakh. “They may be clever in making somebody else a scapegoat, but they are not wise. At this time, we all need wisdom rather than cleverness because youth is already frustrated,” Wangchuk told PTI on Thursday, adding that he was ready to be arrested.

Two days later, Wangchuk was taken into custody by a police team led by Ladakh Police chief SD Singh Jamwal at 2:30pm, an official said on condition of anonymity. A press release from the administration of Union territory of Ladakh, directorate of information and public relations stated that Wangchuk ‘had been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the State and detrimental to the maintenance of peace and public order and services essential to the community.’

The administration claimed that Wangchuk continued his hunger strike despite clear communication from the government for the meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) and the offer of prior meetings before the HPC. “His series of provocative speeches, references to Nepal agitations, Arab Spring etc. and misleading videos resulted in the violent protests of 24.09.2025 in Leh where institutions, buildings and vehicles were burnt down and, in the aftermath, Police personnel were attacked leading to the unfortunate death of four individuals,” the release read referring to the violence that hit the region on Wednesday. Accusing Wangchuk of the violent episode, the administration said that it could be avoided if he ‘could have risen above his persol and political ambitions by calling off the hunger strike when the dialogue with the Government was resumed on the same agenda.’

To restore a state of normalcy and peace in Leh and prevent Wangchuk from ‘acting in a manner prejudicial to maintenance of public order,’ the administration did not deem it advisable to keep him in Ladakh and moved him to Jodhpur.

The administration reportedly snapped mobile internet services in the Leh area as a precautionary measure. Vice president of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), Chering Dorjey, said that no one was aware of the detention. “We came to know he was arrested either in his village or somewhere close to Leh. The situation won’t improve by his detention but is going to cause further unease,” Dorjey added. Haji Mustafa, legal counsel for the Leh Apex Body (LAB), who has also represented Wangchuk in the past, said they will meet on Saturday to decide the future course of action.

