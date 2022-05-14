Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Afternoon brief: Ahead of Amit Shah's Telangana visit, a ‘question paper’ from KTR, and all the latest news

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao, or KTR (File Photo/HT) 
Published on May 14, 2022 12:55 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Telangana minister KTR has 'question paper' for Amit Shah ahead of today's visit

Union home minister Amit Shah - due in Telangana today to inaugurate a forensic laboratory and speak at a Bharatiya Janata Party event - has also been served a 'question paper' - an open letter with 27 queries - by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's son KT Rama Rao, or KTR. Read more

Shireen Abu Akleh funeral: Antony Blinken condemns ‘intrusion’ by Israel

The United States on Saturday condemned the Israeli security forces for ‘intruding’ into the funeral procession of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed on May 10 while covering an Israeli raid in the city of Jenin, West Bank. Read more

'If I were given regular chances, I could help a team win IPL trophy': South Africa star rues lack of 'opportunity'

RELATED STORIES

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League has seen a number of star performers from around the world. While many Team India players have been impressive in the ongoing season, overseas stars like Jos Buttler and Wanindu Hasaranga among others also have enjoyed consistent outings. Read more

Salman Khan unveils his look for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as he begins its shoot; fans can’t wait for ‘bhai’s return’

Salman Khan took to social media on Saturday morning to unveil his look for his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film’s shoot commenced earlier this week according to reports, something that the film’s leading lady Pooja Hegde confirmed on social media on Friday. Read more

Kid snatches back her food that a person picked from her plate. Watch hilarious video

A cute video involving a baby and her reaction to someone trying to take her food has turned into a source of laughter for many online. The post shared on Instagram is absolutely delightful to watch. It may leave you laughing out loud too. Read more

Cannes 2022: Looking back at the worst fashion moments

The 75th annual Cannes Film Festival will kickstart on May 17 and will go on till May 28. The film festival, besides being about the films, is also about fashion. Actors, models and popular personalities from all over the world, walk the red carpet during the film festival. Read more

 

Topics
ktr amit shah telangana antony blinken united states israel
