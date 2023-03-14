Afternoon brief: Air India flyer booked for smoking, refuses to pay fine, jailed, and all the latest news

Jail or bail? Air India flyer tries to 'lecture' judge, wants ₹250 fine or... A bird flies over a logo of Air India airlines at the corporate headquarters in Mumbai, India.(REUTERS)

A man booked for alleged unruly behaviour and smoking on an Air India flight was sent to jail by a court here after he refused to pay ₹25,000 for bail and instead cited online 'search' to claim the fine payable under the IPC section was ₹250. Read more

Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj meet Rihanna at Oscars, thank her for 'appreciating' performance

Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, who performed Naatu Naatu at the Oscars, met Rihanna backstage and have shared their experience on Twitter. Both of them took to Twitter to share their experience of meeting Rihanna, who too performed her song Lift Me Up from Wakanda Forever. Her song was also nominated in the Best Original song category and lost to Naatu Naatu. Read more

Here's how menstrual disorders change women's brains, affecting their mental and emotional wellness

Menstrual disorders can impact women's mental and emotional wellness and no matter if menstruation happens monthly to women, the experience remains unique to each where there is a never-ending list of concerns women undergo before and during menstruation, starting from irritability to premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). Many people are unaware of the profound ways in which menstrual disorders can change women's brains, leading to a range of symptoms that can have a significant impact on their quality of life. Read more

Meteor crashes into the moon's surface, Japanese astronomer records fascinating video

Are you someone who is fascinated by space? If yes, you cannot miss out on this mesmerising video of a meteorite crashing into the moon. Using cameras to track the moon, a Japanese astronomer was able to capture a meteorite colliding with the moon. The curator of the Hiratsuka City Museum, Daichi Fujii, recorded this extraordinary moment. Read more

'Who are these people criticising Virat Kohli?': Mohammad Amir blasts critics after India great's century vs Australia

The end was always around the corner for Virat Kohli. Having broken free from the shackles of century drought across format last September, a glimpse of vintage Virat was seen in that valiant 44-run knock on the tricky Delhi track against Australia. Yet the criticism around Kohli's form and the much-eluded milestone remained the cynosure of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series with few even questioning his place in the squad. Read more

Kia begins sales through CSD to Indian Armed Forces, Seltos deliveries commence

Kia began deliveries of the Seltos through CSD with the first car delivered to Major General Vikal Sahni by Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India. Listing vehicles on CSD stores allows defence personnel to purchase cars at subsidised rates. Prices can see a minimum of 10-15 per cent reduction over the retail price of the vehicle due to a 50 per cent exemption in GST by the central government. Read more

