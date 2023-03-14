Here's how menstrual disorders change women's brains, affecting their mental and emotional wellness

Menstrual disorders can impact women's mental and emotional wellness and no matter if menstruation happens monthly to women, the experience remains unique to each where there is a never-ending list of concerns women undergo before and during menstruation, starting from irritability to premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). Many people are unaware of the profound ways in which menstrual disorders can change women's brains, leading to a range of symptoms that can have a significant impact on their quality of life.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ambika Chawla, Clinical Psychologist at LISSUN, shared, “Physical discomfort like breast tenderness, dysmenorrhea, abdominal pain, cramps around the time of menstruation is associated with increased psychological distress, mood swings, irritability, reduced concentration, interpersonal conflicts etc. The statistics vary in the population but 3% to 8% of women have been found to have premenstrual syndrome (PMS) with common symptoms such as irritability, anxiety, nervousness, excessive sweating. Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) is another chronic psychological disorder severely affecting their normal functioning.”

In addition to emotional disturbances, there are also direct biological changes evidenced. She revealed, “Lower estrogen levels around menstruation increases vulnerability to psychosis/psychosis like condition; impacts on memory are reported. Further, low levels of estrogen are linked to low levels of serotonin (happy hormone). Impaired emotional processing and menstrual-related mood symptoms are reported due to progesterone under stressful circumstances.”

Dr Preet Pal Thakur, Co-Founder of Glamyo Health, said, “Research has shown that menstrual disorders can cause changes in the levels of hormones in the brain, including estrogen and progesterone, which can affect mood, cognition, and behaviour. For example, women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) experience severe mood swings, anxiety and depression in the days leading up to their period, which can significantly impact their ability to function in their daily lives. In addition to PMDD, other menstrual disorders such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis can also have a significant impact on women's mental and emotional health. Women with PCOS often experience high levels of stress and anxiety, while those with endometriosis may experience chronic pain that can lead to depression and anxiety.”

He insisted, “It is essential that we raise awareness of the impact that menstrual disorders can have on women's mental and emotional wellness. By educating ourselves and others about these conditions, we can work to reduce stigma and ensure that women receive the support and treatment they need to manage their symptoms effectively. The it is our duty to ensure that women receive the care and support they need to manage menstrual disorders effectively. By taking a holistic approach that addresses both physical and mental health, we can help women lead happy and healthy lives, free from the burdens of menstrual disorders.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Sujata Pawar, Co-Founder and CEO at Avni, said, “The occurrence of menstrual disorders including Dysmenorrhea (Painful Cramps); Menorrhagia (Heavy Bleeding); Amenorrhea (Absence of Menstruation); Oligomenorrhea (Infrequent Menstruation); Hypomenorrhea (Light Menstruation) and Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) have severe psychological, physical and social repercussions for menstruators. Many of these disorders are prevalent among reproductive-aged adolescent women and are associated with disruption of familial and social relationships, work interference and absenteeism, and increased healthcare costs. Although professional help has proved to be successful for many women, who suffer from moderate to severe menstrual disorders, long-term medications are not always effective to achieve a complete cure of symptoms.”

She highlighted, “Personality traits also play an important role in self-perceived health, and coping alone with such health conditions is not easy when it is a taboo subject. Due to its sheer impact on emotional well-being, most adolescents with low self-esteem fear failure, always be anxious, put less effort towards being productive, ignore important things in life, and experience depression when they perform poorly. It is therefore high time we increase the level of awareness among adolescents about menstrual disorders and their connection with psychological well-being and this may even empower them to overcome the challenges faced and help them to cope with individual symptoms.”