Meteor crashes into the moon's surface, Japanese astronomer records fascinating video

Are you someone who is fascinated by space? If yes, you cannot miss out on this mesmerising video of a meteorite crashing into the moon. Using cameras to track the moon, a Japanese astronomer was able to capture a meteorite colliding with the moon. The curator of the Hiratsuka City Museum, Daichi Fujii, recorded this extraordinary moment.

"I was able to catch the biggest lunar impact flash in my observation history! This is a picture of the lunar impact flash that appeared at 20:14:30.8 on February 23, 2023, taken from my home in Hiratsuka (replayed at actual speed). It was a huge flash that continued to shine for more than 1 second. Since the moon has no atmosphere, meteors, and fireballs cannot be seen, and the moment a crater is formed, it glows," wrote Daichi Fujii as he shared the video.

Further, the astronomer also informed that the lunar impact flash seems to have fallen near Ideler L crater, slightly northwest of Pitiscus crater.

According to space. com, about 30,000 mph (48,280 kph), or 8.3 miles per second (13.4 km/s), is the average speed of meteors. Their high-velocity collisions produce intense heat and craters, and a dazzling visible light flash is also released. Moon impacts can be seen from Earth if they are large enough and occur in an area during lunar nighttime facing Earth.

Take a look at the video captured by the astronomer here:

This video was shared on February 25. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 2.5 million times. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "@dfuji1 what a wonderful and unique capture. Congratulations. Thank you for your meticulous and dedicated work." Another person wrote, "Wow! You are incredible!" "Thank you for sharing this amazing video," posted a third.