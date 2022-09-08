Afternoon brief: 'Armchair critics' - Congress on Himanta over Bharat Jodo and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Armchair critics’: Congress’s counter-attack on Himanta Sarma over Bharat Jodo

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday yet again took a swipe at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma whose “Rahul Gandhi should go to Pakistan” comment over the Bharat Jodo Yatra has sparked a war of words between the two parties. Read more

From Kingsway to Kartavya Path: Evolution of Central Vista’s names

Delhi’s historic Rajpath, which was renamed Kartavya Path on Wednesday, is an iconic stretch that serves as a ceremonial boulevard. It has witnessed changes since it came into being over 100 years ago with the birth of New Delhi as India’s capital. Read more

Teen gunman in custody after shooting spree in US. He recorded it on Facebook

Four people were killed and three others injured during an hours-long shooting rampage late Wednesday night in the American city of Memphis, the Associated Press said this morning, while local media reports also said the suspect - 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who is now in custody - streamed at least one of the shooting incidents on Facebook Live. Read more

LIC announces New Pension Plus plan: All you need to know about the scheme

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced a new non-participating, unit-linked pension plan called ‘New Pension Plus’. Read more

Expedition Borderlands with Levison Wood and Ash Bhardwaj review: Journey of a lifetime, not to be missed

“This border man…this damn border,” says Ash Bhardwaj as he hangs his head in disappointment on being stopped just a few kilometres away from the destination in his journey with fellow explorer, Levison Wood. Read more

Watch: Ugly scenes as Afghan fans vandalise Sharjah stadium, hurl chairs at Pakistanis; video sends shockwaves

Ugly scenes were witnessed at UAE's Sharjah after angry and disappointed Afghanistan cricket fans vandalized the stadium, hurled chairs at the Pakistan fans and were involved in scattered fist-fights outside the stadium premises following their last-over defeat to Pakistan in an Asia Cup Super 4 match on Wednesday that knocked them out of the tournament. Read more

Newborn Screening (NBS) Awareness Month 2022: Test currently available for newborn screening in India, upcoming trends

Early diagnosis of Inborn Errors of Metabolism or IEM is a challenge for paediatricians as most of these disorders do not have any symptoms in the new-born period. Read more

