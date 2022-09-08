Home / World News / Teen gunman in custody after shooting spree in US. He recorded it on Facebook

Teen gunman in custody after shooting spree in US. He recorded it on Facebook

world news
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 12:43 PM IST

US Memphis Shooting: "Suspect is in custody," Memphis Police Department said on Twitter. "Shelter in place has been lifted."

US Memphis Shooting: The suspect who was identified as Ezekiel Kelly is now in custody.
US Memphis Shooting: The suspect who was identified as Ezekiel Kelly is now in custody.
ByHT News Desk

Four people were killed and three others injured during an hours-long shooting rampage late Wednesday night in the American city of Memphis, the Associated Press said this morning, while local media reports also said the suspect - 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who is now in custody - streamed at least one of the shooting incidents on Facebook Live.

Memphis Police tweeted late last night to confirm Kelly had been apprehended and that the 'shelter in place' order - to seek safety within the building you are in, rather than evacuate the area, during an emergency - had been lifted.

Late last night, as news of the shooting broke, the police released a photograph of the suspect and a description of the vehicle he was driving.

They also urged people to stay indoors till he was caught; "The suspect is still at large. If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved," the police said.

A video of one of the shootings was posted on Facebook; news agency Reuters said it showed a man rambling "this is for real" and using coarse language as he fired twice inside a shop.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
us shooting
us shooting
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Michelle Obama In White House: Former US First Lady Michelle Obama speaks at the White House.

    At White House, Michelle Obama's dig at Donald Trump: “Once our time is up…

    In a veiled attack at former US president Donald Trump, former US first lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday highlighted the significance of a peaceful transition of power once a presidency comes to an end. Michelle Obama made the comments while addressing guests at the East room of the White House during the official portrait unveiling ceremony of her and her husband, former US President Barack Obama. Trump skipped Joe Biden swearing in ceremony as well.

  • Titanic Wreck: The footage also shows various parts of the Titanic that are decaying.

    Video: The Titanic, in stunning never-seen-before ‘phenomenal colours’

    In full 8K quality, new footage showing the wreck of the RMS Titanic as never seen before, in unprecedented level of detail and colour, has been released. The video of the 110-year-old shipwreck - which lies 2.4 miles below the surface of the North Atlantic - was captured by OceanGate Expeditions. “Our science team will be reviewing the 8K, 4K, and other footage captured during the 2022 Titanic Expedition for any changes," he added.

  • Kim Kardashian: Kim Kardashian attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

    Kim Kardashian's new business venture: private equity firm

    Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and a former partner at Carlyle Group Inc Jay Sammons are launching a new private equity firm focused on investing in consumer and media businesses, according to a joint statement. Kardashian and Sammons will serve as co-founders and co-managing partners, with Sammons leading day-to-day operations of the firm. Tennis star Serena Williams raised $111 million for her new early-stage venture capital firm Serena Ventures in March.

  • Barack Obama In White House: Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a ceremony.

    Watch: Barack Obama is back in the White House. This time, even funnier

    Former United States President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama got their official White House portraits on Wednesday in a ceremony filled with light-hearted as well as evocative moments. Barack Obama was depicted by Robert McCurdy, while Michelle Obama was painted by Sharon Sprung. Barack Obama joked that Robert McCurdy “refused to hide any of my grey hairs.” Adding that the artist also refused to make Obama's ears smaller.

  • Coronavirus In China: Residents line up for testing amid for Covid in Chengdu, China.

    China's mega city of 21.2 million people extends Covid curbs over 116 cases

    Chengdu, the capital of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, extended a lockdown in most of its districts on Thursday, hoping to stem further transmission of COVID-19 cases in the city of 21.2 million people. Read more: China's Zero Covid policy is not working. Sixteen districts, cities, counties and special zones out of the 23 under Chengdu's jurisdiction remain under lockdown, the authorities said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out