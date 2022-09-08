Teen gunman in custody after shooting spree in US. He recorded it on Facebook
US Memphis Shooting: "Suspect is in custody," Memphis Police Department said on Twitter. "Shelter in place has been lifted."
Four people were killed and three others injured during an hours-long shooting rampage late Wednesday night in the American city of Memphis, the Associated Press said this morning, while local media reports also said the suspect - 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who is now in custody - streamed at least one of the shooting incidents on Facebook Live.
Memphis Police tweeted late last night to confirm Kelly had been apprehended and that the 'shelter in place' order - to seek safety within the building you are in, rather than evacuate the area, during an emergency - had been lifted.
Late last night, as news of the shooting broke, the police released a photograph of the suspect and a description of the vehicle he was driving.
They also urged people to stay indoors till he was caught; "The suspect is still at large. If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved," the police said.
A video of one of the shootings was posted on Facebook; news agency Reuters said it showed a man rambling "this is for real" and using coarse language as he fired twice inside a shop.
-
At White House, Michelle Obama's dig at Donald Trump: “Once our time is up…
In a veiled attack at former US president Donald Trump, former US first lady Michelle Obama on Wednesday highlighted the significance of a peaceful transition of power once a presidency comes to an end. Michelle Obama made the comments while addressing guests at the East room of the White House during the official portrait unveiling ceremony of her and her husband, former US President Barack Obama. Trump skipped Joe Biden swearing in ceremony as well.
-
Video: The Titanic, in stunning never-seen-before ‘phenomenal colours’
In full 8K quality, new footage showing the wreck of the RMS Titanic as never seen before, in unprecedented level of detail and colour, has been released. The video of the 110-year-old shipwreck - which lies 2.4 miles below the surface of the North Atlantic - was captured by OceanGate Expeditions. “Our science team will be reviewing the 8K, 4K, and other footage captured during the 2022 Titanic Expedition for any changes," he added.
-
Kim Kardashian's new business venture: private equity firm
Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and a former partner at Carlyle Group Inc Jay Sammons are launching a new private equity firm focused on investing in consumer and media businesses, according to a joint statement. Kardashian and Sammons will serve as co-founders and co-managing partners, with Sammons leading day-to-day operations of the firm. Tennis star Serena Williams raised $111 million for her new early-stage venture capital firm Serena Ventures in March.
-
Watch: Barack Obama is back in the White House. This time, even funnier
Former United States President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama got their official White House portraits on Wednesday in a ceremony filled with light-hearted as well as evocative moments. Barack Obama was depicted by Robert McCurdy, while Michelle Obama was painted by Sharon Sprung. Barack Obama joked that Robert McCurdy “refused to hide any of my grey hairs.” Adding that the artist also refused to make Obama's ears smaller.
-
China's mega city of 21.2 million people extends Covid curbs over 116 cases
Chengdu, the capital of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, extended a lockdown in most of its districts on Thursday, hoping to stem further transmission of COVID-19 cases in the city of 21.2 million people. Read more: China's Zero Covid policy is not working. Sixteen districts, cities, counties and special zones out of the 23 under Chengdu's jurisdiction remain under lockdown, the authorities said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics