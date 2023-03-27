Afternoon brief: At Congress' 'black shirt' protest for Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool's surprise visit; all the latest news

Congress' 'black shirt' protest for Rahul Gandhi sees surprise Trinamool visit

Opposition MPs, wearing black over the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, protest over the Adani Group issue at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi, Monday, March 27, 2023. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A joint meeting of opposition leaders in Parliament Monday morning - called by the Congress after Rahul Gandhi's controversial disqualification from the Lok Sabha - had two surprise attendees - Prasun Banerjee and Jawhar Sircar of the Trinamool, which has remained largely aloof from Congress-led attempts to unite the opposition and challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Read more

Bilkis Bano gang rape convict shares stage with BJP lawmakers, provokes outrage

One of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case during the 2002 Gujarat riots shared stage with ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers in Gujarat’s Dahod ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing on Monday of petitions against the grant of remission to him and the 10 others. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Web Stories | Uorfi To Sunny: OTTplay Awards Red Carpet Looks

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra slay in casuals as they visit Manish Malhotra

Newlywed couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra and actor Parineeti Chopra visited Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra last night. The paparazzi clicked the three stars outside Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai. Read more

Smriti Irani says she was replaced on show when she had her baby, serial shut down soon after

Smriti Irani was fired soon after she had her baby and had warned them that the show would not work after she left. In a new interview, Smriti recalls working till the last day of her pregnancy and being fired the next day. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'6 months away from home World Cup and...': England great tears into Rohit Sharma-led India with 'underachieving' tag

Roughly six months left before the blockbuster 2023 World Cup kicks off in India. England will be heading into the contest as the defending champions, having won the 2019 edition of the tournament at home. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON