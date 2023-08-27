Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon brief: At least 7 killed in Bengal firecracker factory explosion; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 27, 2023 01:11 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At least seven killed, several injured in explosion at fireworks factory in Bengal

At least seven people were killed and several injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory in the Duttapukur area of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday morning, fire brigade officials said. Fire brigade officials said the explosion was so powerful that it damaged several buildings in the area. Read more

Centre imposes conditional curbs on basmati rice export

The Union government has temporarily halted export of any basmati rice consignment being sold overseas for less than $1200 a tonne, while shipments contracted above that price threshold will continue to be allowed, according to an order issued on Saturday. Read more

Alia Bhatt responds as Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Suriya, Mahesh Babu congratulate her for National Award win

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, who shared the Best Actress Award at the 69th National Film Awards, have responded to congratulatory messages from celebrities. Alia won for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon for Laxman Utekar's Mimi. Read more

Pakistan make surprising changes in their 17-member squad for Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan claimed an authoritative win against Afghanistan on Saturday in Colombo, scripting a 59-run victory in the third and final ODI match of the series. With the win, Pakistan registered a clean sweep which subsequently took them past Australia to make them the new world No. 1 ranked ODI side. Read more

Web story: 5 countries to visit if you love the beach. Read here

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

