Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Bihar minister defiant amid row over his remark on Hindu epic, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Bihar minister defiant amid row over his remark on Hindu epic, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 12:47 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bihar’s education minister Chandrashekhar. (ANI Photo)
Bihar’s education minister Chandrashekhar. (ANI Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Facing ire over remark on Hindu epic, Bihar minister rakes up UP CM House issue

Facing flak for his controversial remark on epic “Ramcharitmanas”, defiant Bihar's education minister Chandrashekhar on Thursday raked up the issue of purification rituals held at the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's bungalow in 2017 as he doubled down on his earlier statement. Read more

MV Ganga Vilas cruise flagged off: 20 lakh for full trip; how to book tickets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the world's longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas which offers a 51-day trip from Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh covering a 3,200 km distance. Read more

Kuttey movie review: An entertaining, raw and wild tale of bloodthirsty people

Everyone has a gun. Everyone is shooting remorselessly. There's blood splashing all over. It's dark, gory and at the same time, funny. Read more

SRK replies to fan who created collage showing his transformation from Fauji to Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan’s release is just a few days away. Expectedly, Twitter is abuzz with posts from fans who are eagerly waiting to see the actor on the big screen after years. Read more

MS told Pant 'No Rishabh, don't want to miss my last...': Sridhar's unheard-of revelation about Dhoni's retirement

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely regarded as the greatest captains in the history of the game. The former India wicketkeeper-batter was the first to win all ICC trophies as captain; he led the side to inaugural T20 World Cup win in 2007, the ODI World Cup victory in 2011 and the Champions Trophy title two years later. Read more

Weight loss pills: Who can benefit, side effects of weight loss drugs

If there is one thing that millions in this world would wish for, it would be weight loss in a pill and for decades, scientists have been trying to crack the obesity code but success has eluded them at every juncture. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
india news
india news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out