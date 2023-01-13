Afternoon brief: Bihar minister defiant amid row over his remark on Hindu epic, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Facing ire over remark on Hindu epic, Bihar minister rakes up UP CM House issue

Facing flak for his controversial remark on epic “Ramcharitmanas”, defiant Bihar's education minister Chandrashekhar on Thursday raked up the issue of purification rituals held at the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's bungalow in 2017 as he doubled down on his earlier statement. Read more

MV Ganga Vilas cruise flagged off: ₹ 20 lakh for full trip; how to book tickets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the world's longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas which offers a 51-day trip from Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh covering a 3,200 km distance. Read more

Kuttey movie review: An entertaining, raw and wild tale of bloodthirsty people

Everyone has a gun. Everyone is shooting remorselessly. There's blood splashing all over. It's dark, gory and at the same time, funny. Read more

SRK replies to fan who created collage showing his transformation from Fauji to Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan’s release is just a few days away. Expectedly, Twitter is abuzz with posts from fans who are eagerly waiting to see the actor on the big screen after years. Read more

MS told Pant 'No Rishabh, don't want to miss my last...': Sridhar's unheard-of revelation about Dhoni's retirement

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely regarded as the greatest captains in the history of the game. The former India wicketkeeper-batter was the first to win all ICC trophies as captain; he led the side to inaugural T20 World Cup win in 2007, the ODI World Cup victory in 2011 and the Champions Trophy title two years later. Read more

Weight loss pills: Who can benefit, side effects of weight loss drugs

If there is one thing that millions in this world would wish for, it would be weight loss in a pill and for decades, scientists have been trying to crack the obesity code but success has eluded them at every juncture. Read more

