Afternoon brief: BJP releases 'sting operation' on Delhi liquor case, and all the latest news

Published on Sep 05, 2022 12:57 PM IST

BJP leader Sambit Patra. (File photo)
ByHT News Desk

BJP releases 'sting operation' on Delhi liquor case, says, ‘no escape'

The BJP on Monday turned the heat on the AAP government over the liquor case and released a 'sting video' in a press conference. Read more

Heavy rain in Bengaluru wreaks havoc as vehicles float on inundated roads

Bengaluru continued to face the wrath of the rain gods after the city was inundated due to heavy rainfall. Read more

Cyrus Mistry Car Crash: Preliminary report out; What the police found | Watch

Preliminary police probe findings are out in Cyrus Mistry car crash case. As per the findings, the luxury car in which former Tata Sons chairman was travelling was overspeeding. Watch here

'Kept staring at ceiling till 5AM, thought my career was over': Kohli narrates 2009 story after Arshdeep's catch-drop

Team India faced a five-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup Super 4 game on Sunday. Read more

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser: Salman Khan's full of swag, shows off long hair in first clip. Watch

Salman Khan introduced the title of much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with an announcement video on Monday. Watch here

Different contraceptive methods for women and men

Want to prevent unwanted pregnancies? Then, opting for an appropriate contraceptive method will help you. Read more

