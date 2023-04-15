Afternoon brief: BJP's 5 questions to Arvind Kejriwal ahead of CBI questioning, and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2023 01:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Darr lag raha hai…': BJP's 5 questions to Arvind Kejriwal ahead of CBI questioning

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party asked five questions to Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, a day before the Delhi chief minister's questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI in the alleged liquor scam and took a dig at him saying the moment AAP leader was summoned, he started “trembling with fear”. Read more

Woman accuses man of rape, forcing her to undergo abortion; 4 booked in Hisar

Four persons were booked for allegedly conducting abortion on a woman, in her early 20s, against her wishes at a hotel in Hisar in January this year, police said on Friday. Read more

Farhad Samji responds to Twitter trend asking for his removal from Hera Pheri 3: 'If anyone has any problem, then…'

Filmmaker Farhad Samji has responded weeks after a section of people on Twitter started trending ‘Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri’ on the platform. In a new interview, Farhad responded to a question on whether he feels that he 'has been unfairly targeted'. He also said that if anyone has a problem, then 'we’ll try to rectify it'. Read more

'I shut up Indian fans...': Harry Brook answers 'rubbish' words with smashing IPL century in KKR vs SRH match

Harry Brook was one of the first to set the auction table on fire ahead of IPL 2023. The England youngster, whose rapid rise in the last 12 months or so has been a topic of discussion in international cricket, was roped in by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping 13.25 crore. Read more

Dhanashree Verma dances to Nucleya’s Laung Gawacha in viral video. Ayushmann Khurrana, Athiya Shetty heart it

Dhanashree Verma is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares videos of her dance performances. Her Instagram account is proof of her passion for dance and talent in the field. Recently, she shared a video of herself dancing to Nucleya’s hit track Laung Gawacha. Expectedly, her in-sync performance to the upbeat track quickly gained much attention from fans and celebrities alike. Read more

Home remedies to soothe tonsils

Tonsils can be painful and cause immense discomfort. Read more

