Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Afternoon brief: ‘Congress founded by foreigner,’ PM Modi's jibe, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: ‘Congress founded by foreigner,’ PM Modi's jibe, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 25, 2023 01:07 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

INC founded by foreign national, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad quotes PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday attacked the opposition's I.N.D.I.A alliance after the BJP's parliamentary meeting by quoting prime minister Narendra Modi's jibe about the Congress being founded by a foreign national. Speaking outside Parliament, Prasad also predicted the BJP would win a third term in the 2024 national election. Read more

Where does Team India stand in WTC points table after rain denies Rohit Sharma and Co. series sweep against West Indies

On two successive days rain has managed to have the final say, denying two big wins in Test cricket. If it was England in the fourth Ashes Test on Sunday, with rain in Manchester washing out the whole of fifth day to hand Australia the escape route to retaining the urn, on Monday, rain in the Caribbeans denied India the chance to script a series sweep. Persistent rain washed out whole of the final day of the second test at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, resulting in a drawn Test. Read more

Javed Akhtar asked to appear before court on Kangana Ranaut's complaint against him of 'criminal intimidation, insult'

The legal battle between actor Kangana Ranaut and lyricist Javed Akhtar continues. As per an India Today report, the Magistrate court in Mumbai has summoned Javed Akhtar on Kangana's complaint under Indian Penal Code sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult to the modesty of a woman). He has to appear before the Andheri court on August 5. Read more

Malaika Arora looks unreal in a sensational lehenga and bralette perfect for every bridesmaid-to-be. Watch video

Malaika Arora's sartorial journey is one worth stealing fashion tips from. The star loves following the trends and creating them too. She is not one to shy away from experimenting on the red carpet with breathtaking gowns. However, her appearances in ethnic looks are also our favourite, including her latest video in a beauteous lehenga and bralette set by Kalki Fashion for attending an event hosted by the brand in Ahmedabad. Read more

Shikhar Dhawan dances to Leo’s Naa Ready, Yuzvendra Chahal and Irfan Pathan react

Leo song Naa Ready was released on June 22 and has quickly gained popularity, securing a spot in the top 5 music videos in India on YouTube. Anirudh Ravichander composed the song and lent his voice to it, along with Thalapathy Vijay. Read more

Web story: Govt approves 8.15% interest rate on EPF. Read here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
pm modi shikhar dhawan yuzvendra chahal kangana ranaut javed akhtar malaika arora
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP