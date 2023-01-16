Afternoon brief: Doppler weather radar network to cover entire country by 2025, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Doppler weather radar network to cover entire country by 2025

The Doppler weather radar network will cover the entire country by 2025 for more accurate forecasts related to extreme weather events, Union minister Jitendra Singh has said. Read more

‘Invited 23 parties to join Yatra in Srinagar’: Jairam Ramesh on Congress' march

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that 23 political parties have been invited to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30. “I don't know how many of them have accepted the invitation but we expect all of them to come,” he told the news agency ANI. Read more

Watch: Kohli screams ‘Mahi Shot’ after hitting Dhoni-like helicopter shot for 97m six in India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli continued his red-hot form with yet another century in international cricket as he slammed his 46th ODI ton in the third and final One-Day International against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The right-handed batter hammered the bowlers all around the park as he hit eight massive sixes and 13 fours during his stormy innings. Read more

Both Vijay's Varisu, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu breach ₹100 cr club in India over the opening weekend

The Tamil industry witnessed one of the biggest box-office clashes as Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu released on the same day around Pongal last week. Over the opening weekend, Vijay’s Varisu took a clear edge over Ajith’s Thunivu globally, while both the films are having a neck-to-neck competition at the domestic box office. Read more

Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet is all about making mistakes. See post

Every Monday, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shares a post that helps his followers ward off Monday blues and keeps them motivated throughout the week. And his recent Twitter post is no different. In it, Anand Mahindra is encouraging people to make mistakes but at the same time warns them not to repeat ‘the same old ones’. Read more

Indian employees hit by Amazon layoffs speak up: ‘First I lost my father…’

As part of its ongoing round of layoffs, Amazon will terminate more than 18,000 employees. as announced by CEO Andy Jassy on January 5. And now, Indian employees of the tech giant have started speaking up on the current layoffs, whether they themselves have been terminated or not. Read more

Maruti Suzuki in big-time rush to bolster SUV lineup, Jimny and Fronx race in

Maruti Jimny and Fronx join the enormously popular Brezza sub-compact SUV and the recently-launched Grand Vitara mid-size SUVs to offer a wider product portfolio for the company. The company says each of these four models boast of their own unique highlights that will target a diverse group of SUV seekers. Read more

