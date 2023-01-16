Watch: Kohli screams ‘Mahi Shot’ after hitting Dhoni-like helicopter shot for 97m six in India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli continued his red-hot form with yet another century in international cricket as he slammed his 46th ODI ton in the third and final One-Day International against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The right-handed batter hammered the bowlers all around the park as he hit eight massive sixes and 13 fours during his stormy innings. He stitched a 131-run partnership with opener Shubman Gill who hit his second ODI century, scoring 116 off 97 balls. The two tons in India's innings, coupled with cameos by captain Rohit Sharma(42 off 49 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (38 off 32 balls) helped India pile up a gigantic 390/5 in 50 overs. The Men in Blue then bowled out the visitors for just 73 runs to claim a 317-run victory in the match and clinched the series 3-0.

During his scintillating knock, Kohli hit a Dhoni-like helicopter shot for a six and yelled 'Mahi Shot' while fist-bumping to partner Shreyas Iyer at the other end. The huge 97m six came off in the third delivery of 44th over of the match, bowled by Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha. Several videos of the amazing hit went viral and a Twitter user shared the same with the caption "He(Kohli) said "Mahi Shot" in the end".

Among India's bowlers, Mohammed Siraj grabbed a 4-fer in the match. Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets each as six Sri Lanka batters were dismissed for single digit scores. Opener Nuwanidu Fernando scored 19 off 27 balls and was the highest scorer for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Player of the Match Kohli scored a whopping 283 runs in three matches at a Bradman-esque average of 141.50 and was also adjudged the Player of the Series. Opener Shubman Gill was the second-highest run-getter in the series as he amassed 207 runs in three matches at an average of 69.00.

