Afternoon brief: Fadnavis questions Rahul over Cong leader's remark on Shivaji Maharaj, and all the latest news

‘Rahul Gandhi, do you agree’: Fadnavis on Jarkiholi's Shivaji-poison statement

Amid row over Karnataka Congress president Satish Jarkiholi's anti-Hindu statement which he withdrew and apologised for, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis questioned Rahul Gandhi whether he agrees to what Jarkiholi said on Shivaji Maharaj. Read more

In Karnataka, PM Modi unveils 108-ft tall Kempegowda's ‘Statue of Prosperity’

In Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a 108-feet tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at the Bengaluru airport. The inauguration of the 'Statue of Prosperity' has been one of the key highlights of PM Modi's visit to the state, which goes to polls next year. Read more

J&K sub inspector recruitment scam: CBI arrests 7 more accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested seven more accused in the Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) police sub inspector recruitment scam after raids for two days. Twenty accused have so far been arrested in the case. Read more

‘Doglapan’: Ashneer Grover announces ‘autobiography’, slated for December release

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, who exited the company in March, on Friday took to Twitter to inform his followers he has penned an ‘autobiography,’ describing it as ‘my incredible life story!’. Read more

Hema Malini decks up in heavy jewellery, ethnic outfit as she performs as Radha on stage; fans call her 'too beautiful'

Hema Malini was seen as Radha during a recent stage show in Mathura. The veteran actor and politician performed at Raas Mahotsav on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. Read more

'... Short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in hearts': Virat Kohli gets emotional after India's WC exit

Star batter Virat Kohli on Friday posted an emotional post following Team India's exit from the T20 World Cup after a defeat against England in the semi-final. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor shares adorably funny video to wish papa Boney Kapoor on birthday

Birthdays are always a special occasion to be celebrated. Our friends and families often share pictures and videos of us to mark the day. Recently actor Janhvi Kapoor also wished her father, Boney Kapoor, with a cheeky reel. Read more

Reliance Jio adds Bengaluru, Hyderabad to its True 5G network

Reliance Jio has expanded its 5G network, which is now available in the IT hubs of Bengaluru and Hyderabad as well, the company has announced. Read more

Web story: Sania Mirza's cute pics with son Izhaan

Here are some cute pics of tennis star Sania Mirza with her son Izhaan. Read more

