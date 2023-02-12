Afternoon brief: Former Rajasthan minister Kataria Assam's new governor; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Former Rajasthan minister Gulab Chand Kataria is Assam's new governor

BJP's Gulab Chand Kataria, the former home minister of Rajasthan and the current Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly, will be the new governor of Assam, where he will succeed Jagdish Mukhi in the top post. Read more

Two police personnel, deployed as bodyguards, killed in shoot-out in Jharkhand

Two Jharkhand police personnel deployed as bodyguards of a local trader were killed in a late-night shoot-out in Deoghar, police said on Sunday. Read more

'Way he has batted in last 1-2 years...': Gavaskar's blunt 'Shubman Gill' reply to Venkatesh Prasad's 'KL Rahul' tweet

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad created quite a stir with his viral tweet on KL Rahul, accusing BCCI selectors and the Indian team management of “favouritism” towards the batter. The array of tweets were made during the final hour of India's match against Australia in Nagpur on Saturday where Rahul struggled to get off to a decent start. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has responded to Prasad's tweet with a blunt reaction giving a reminder of “in-form” Shubman Gill. Read more

Ram Charan meets Sachin Tendulkar at Formula E race, teaches Naatu Naatu dance to Anand Mahindra. Watch

Ram Charan attended the Hyderabad E-Prix on Saturday and met up with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and industrialist Anand Mahindra at the car racing event. Other celebrities who were present at the race included Nagarjuna, Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya, Shruti Haasan, cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, along with Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Kishan Reddy. Read more

Kareena Kapoor's workout routine with a medicine ball is all the motivation you need to stay fit and fab like her. Watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's dedication towards fitness is something her followers always aim to achieve. The incredible thing about Kareena is that she has embraced every phase of her body - from size zero straight to postpartum - and often takes to social media to share her workout regimen with fans to encourage them to adopt her healthy lifestyle. Read more

