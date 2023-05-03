Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Go First CEO slams engine maker in staff note, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Go First CEO slams engine maker in staff note, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 03, 2023 01:09 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Crippled by Pratt & Whitney...': Go First CEO slams engine maker in staff note

Go First chief Kaushik Khona has told employees that the airline has been crippled by recurring Pratt & Whitney engine troubles and assured that the carrier is doing everything possible to navigate the situation with utmost care and concern for all staff. Read more

'We were sidelined first and then informed. It shouldn't happen to Virat Kohli': Harbhajan's explosive take

Seven hundred runs in 12 matches at an average of 70 with seven fifties and one century – these are Virat Kohli's numbers for India since returning from a break at last year's Asia Cup. Read more

Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office day 5 collection: Mani Ratnam's Aishwarya film sees drop, grosses over 230 crore worldwide

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS2), which grossed over 200 crore in its four-day opening weekend, witnessed a major drop at the box office on Tuesday, as per trade sources. Read more

Northern lights make a rare appearance in Ladakh due to a solar storm. Watch

Ladakh is known for its beauty of mountainous regions, valleys, lakes, and so much more. And now, another stunning view has been added to this list. In an extremely rare occurrence, the northern lights lit up the skies of Ladakh. Read more

5 amazing health benefits of Salmon

Click here to know about the list of health benefits of Salmon.

Tata Nexon and Punch SUVs among other cars to cost more now. Check prices

According to the new price list, Nexon SUV and Altroz premium hatchback have both received price hikes of up to 15,000. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

