Afternoon brief: Go First CEO slams engine maker in staff note, and all the latest news

'Crippled by Pratt & Whitney...': Go First CEO slams engine maker in staff note Go First chief Kaushik Khona has told employees that the airline has been crippled by recurring Pratt & Whitney engine troubles and assured that the carrier is doing everything possible to navigate the situation with utmost care and concern for all staff. Read more Go First (Representative Image)

'We were sidelined first and then informed. It shouldn't happen to Virat Kohli': Harbhajan's explosive take

Seven hundred runs in 12 matches at an average of 70 with seven fifties and one century – these are Virat Kohli's numbers for India since returning from a break at last year's Asia Cup. Read more

Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office day 5 collection: Mani Ratnam's Aishwarya film sees drop, grosses over ₹ 230 crore worldwide

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 (PS2), which grossed over ₹200 crore in its four-day opening weekend, witnessed a major drop at the box office on Tuesday, as per trade sources. Read more

Northern lights make a rare appearance in Ladakh due to a solar storm. Watch

Ladakh is known for its beauty of mountainous regions, valleys, lakes, and so much more. And now, another stunning view has been added to this list. In an extremely rare occurrence, the northern lights lit up the skies of Ladakh. Read more

5 amazing health benefits of Salmon

Click here to know about the list of health benefits of Salmon.

Tata Nexon and Punch SUVs among other cars to cost more now. Check prices

According to the new price list, Nexon SUV and Altroz premium hatchback have both received price hikes of up to ₹15,000. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON