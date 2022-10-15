Afternoon brief: PM Modi on thinking about undertrials 'sympathetically', and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Think about undertrials sympathetically: PM Modi at law ministers' conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the continuous reforms of the legal system to do away with obsolete laws and speedy trials as he addressed…read more.

Forced to remove clothes by teacher, Class 9 girl sets herself ablaze in Jharkhand; probe on

A Class 9 student studying at a girls' school in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur allegedly set herself on fire on Friday after she was forcibly made to “remove clothes” by a teacher reportedly under…read more.

Why searching ‘Beijing’ in China after anti-Xi Jinping protest isn't possible

A rare protest in China that saw large banners on a flyover, calling for boycotts and the removal of Xi Jinping has resulted in strict online censorship in the country as authorities…read more.

Jos Buttler cites ‘history’ to pick overwhelming favourties for T20 World Cup

England captain Jos Buttler, whose team are riding high after a confidence-boosting build-up, insisted defending champions Australia were still the team to beat and will be the favourites…read more.

Amitabh Bachchan says he doesn't mind shaking hands with his fans: 'Would consider myself lucky if I fell ill...'

Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in August and on his birthday this week, the actor restarted the tradition of meeting his fans outside his house…read more.

Realme offering big discount on this premium 5G smartphone. Check deals

Realme Festive Days Sale is going on the smartphone maker's official website. In this sale, you can buy the company’s premium smartphone Realme GT 2 Pro with a discount of ₹5,000…read more.

Ranveer Singh reacts after influencer with down syndrome recreates his looks

Social media sites are full of content, and there are many who love to follow fashion trends. In fact, fashion influencers have a large following where they educate people about upcoming…read more.

BMW M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at ₹1.80 Crore

MW M5 50 Jahre M Edition has been launched to commemorate 50the anniversary of BMW's M edition…read more.

Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh to Tejasswi Prakash and Vaani Kapoor: Celebs bring chic glam to awards night, all pics

Several celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend an awards show. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra…read more.

