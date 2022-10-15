Home / India News / Think about undertrials sympathetically: PM Modi at law ministers' conference

Think about undertrials sympathetically: PM Modi at law ministers' conference

Updated on Oct 15, 2022 11:14 AM IST

PM Modi said in the last eight years, the government removed 32,000 compliances to improve the ease of living. "Some states still have colonial-era laws," PM Modi said at the inaugural session of the All India Conference of Law Ministers on Saturday.

By Poulomi Ghosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the continuous reforms of the legal system to do away with obsolete laws and speedy trials as he addressed the inaugural session of the All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries on Saturday. The government worked relentlessly in the last eight years to remove unnecessary laws, PM Modi said adding that 32,000 compliances have been removed in the last eight years to improve the ease of living.

Many unnecessary, pre-Indenpence laws were in force and are still there in many states, PM Modi said urging the conference of the state ministers to take a review of this and to ensure ease of living and ease of justice. "Delay in justice is one of the challenges and this issue is being taken seriously," PM Modi said. He referred to evening courts in Gujarat and how they took the load off the judiciary.

While making laws, the focus should be on simple language so that people understand the laws, PM Modi said adding the importance of local language. "Some countries also have this provision that when a law is being made, it is also determined how long the law will be in force. We should also work towards that," PM Modi said.

The legal system should adopt a humanitarian approach and think about the undertrial prisoners sympathetically, PM Modi said urging the conference to brainstorm on speedy trials.

Saturday, October 15, 2022
