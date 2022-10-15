Amitabh Bachchan says he doesn't mind shaking hands with his fans: 'Would consider myself lucky if I fell ill...'

Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in August and on his birthday this week, the actor restarted the tradition of meeting his fans outside his house. On Friday's episode of his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, the actor spoke about how he is ‘not afraid’ of falling ill after coming in contact with his fans. Also read: Dharmendra sends 'love' to fan who said Amitabh Bachchan was 'weakest link' of Chupke Chupke

Amitabh had taken a break from Kaun Banega Crorepati after contracting the novel coronavirus. Soon after completing the compulsory quarantine period, the actor joined the sets soon after and continued to shoot for long hours. On Friday, a contestant named Shambhavi Bandal told the 80 year-old actor how he can also get affected if he comes in contact with an infected person in the audience.

The veteran actor replied in Hindi, according to ETimes, "Let me tell you one thing. I would consider myself to be lucky if I fell ill because of my audience. I didn’t mind getting affected and falling sick because of my audience. I had the opportunity to meet them. I don’t mind shaking hands with them. They are more important to me.”

On his birthday on October 11, Amitabh gave a surprise to his fans by stepping out at his residence to meet his fans. The practice was discontinued during the Covid pandemic. He later thanked his fans for coming and promised them to resume the tradition of ‘Sunday darshan’.

In his message for his fans, he wrote on his blog, “I have expressed my love and gratitude beyond measure to the Ef for making and taking the trouble to gift and be present for the meetings at Jalsa and Janak. For so many years your dedication has been definite resolved and permanent .. I can only just say that you have all been my heart and soul .. one that beats with me and breathes too the love that extends beyond any barrier. I cannot imagine what I could have done right to deserve this attention and love, but this I do know .. you shall ever be remembered and loved. Stay safe all .. and stay connected. As I said I am hoping to begin that lost story again at the gates of Jalsa, from this Sunday and do hope there shall be sufficient time for me from work to be there for you.”

