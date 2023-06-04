Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Indigo flight carrying Union minister, two MLAs makes emergency landing in Guwahati, all other news

Afternoon brief: Indigo flight carrying Union minister, two MLAs makes emergency landing in Guwahati, all other news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2023 12:52 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Indigo flight to Dibrugarh lands back at Guwahati within minutes after take-off

An Indigo airlines flight from Guwahati to Dibrugarh in Assam carrying a Union minister and two legislators from the state landed back at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport within minutes after the take-off on Sunday morning. Read more

Indigo flight carrying Union min, 2 MLAs makes emergency landing in Guwahati (REUTERS/ FILE)
Indigo flight carrying Union min, 2 MLAs makes emergency landing in Guwahati (REUTERS/ FILE)

Angry fans boo Lionel Messi ahead and during his final PSG appearance - Watch

Lionel Messi's farewell from Paris Saint-Germain was rather an unforgettable one as the 2022 World Cup winner was shown utmost disrespect by the supporters. Read more

Jungkook to release his first-ever solo album next month? BTS' agency BigHit Music responds

BTS' youngest member Jungkook will reportedly release his first-ever solo album next month. After several reports emerged, BTS' agency BigHit Music reacted to them. Read more

Travel fashion 101: Styling tips for trendy and practical travel outfits

Travel wear is a category that is adored around the world, so much so that everyone has their own take on it. From co-ords to the coolest drops, the spectrum of travel wear has spread far and wide. Read more

How to stay happy at work

Click here to know ways to stay happy at work.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
top news
top news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out