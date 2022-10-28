Afternoon brief: Jaishankar recalls Mumbai terror attack at anti terror meet, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Key conspirators of 26/11 protected, Security Council unable to act: Jaishankar at anti-terror meet

Foreign minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the task of bringing the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attack remains unfinished. "14 years ago, Mumbai witnessed one of the most…read more.

Several houses gutted in huge fire in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar

A massive fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Chagg village on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. While no loss of life was reported, as many as 10 houses were reported to…read more.

Dubai's ‘Storm Coaster’ named as ‘fastest vertical launch rollercoaster’. Watch

The Guinness World Records (GWR) on Wednesday named the ‘Storm Coaster’ in Dubai as the world's “fastest vertical-launch rollercoaster”. The roller coaster is located inside the Dubai Hills Mall…read more.

'Loopholes visible...': Kapil Dev points out India's 'shortcomings' in massive warning for Rohit and Co in T20 World Cup

India have raced to the top of the points-table in Group 2 with a solid 56-run win over Netherlands in their Super 12 T20 World Cup match in Sydney. With wins over Pakistan and now the Nether…read more.

Anand Mahindra is stunned with this girl making 15 portraits at once. Watch

India is a talent-rich nation, with artists who can be found almost everywhere. From young children to adults, people are able to recognise and comprehend their skills and showcase them to…read more.

Rakul Preet Singh says 'Thank God for a holiday' as she chills in orange swimsuit by the beach at Maldives: See pic

After the release of her most recent film Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn, actor Rakul Preet Singh took a break from work and jetted off to the Maldives to spend a relaxing…read more.

