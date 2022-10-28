Anand Mahindra is stunned with this girl making 15 portraits at once. Watch

India is a talent-rich nation, with artists who can be found almost everywhere. From young children to adults, people are able to recognise and comprehend their skills and showcase them to others. While there is no dearth of talent in our country, a video of a young artist is taking over the internet by storm. Recently, Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group chairperson shared a video of a girl making 15 portraits at the same time.

In the video that was shared on his Twitter, Anand Mahindra was impressed with the girl's talent. In the short clip, you can see the girl attaching different pens on a scale and then starts sketching various portraits on paper. As the industrialist shared this post, he wrote, "How is this even possible?? Clearly, she's a talented artist. But to paint 15 portraits at once is more than art—it's a miracle! Anyone located near her who can confirm this feat? If valid, she must be encouraged, and I'd be pleased to provide a scholarship & other forms of support."

Take a look at his Tweet here:

How is this even possible?? Clearly she’s a talented artist. But to paint 15 portraits at once is more than art—it’s a miracle! Anyone located near her who can confirm this feat? If valid, she must be encouraged & I’d be pleased to provide a scholarship & other forms of support. pic.twitter.com/5fha3TneJi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 27, 2022

Since this post was shared, it has been viewed 2.3 million times. The clip also has more than one lakh likes and several comments. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "Incredible, super, mind-blowing art." Another person said, "OMG, this is impossible. This is more than just painting!" A third person said, "Really, it's a miracle; with due respect, you are also a great man who helped her with a scholarship."