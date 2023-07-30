Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Jawan goes missing in Kulgam, reports say blood found in his car; and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Jawan goes missing in Kulgam, reports say blood found in his car; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 30, 2023 01:01 PM IST

Indian Army jawan goes missing in Kashmir’s Kulgam, reports claim blood found in his car

An Indian Army soldier had reportedly missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police officials said on Sunday. Javed Ahmad Wani, 25, a resident of Achathal area of Kulgam district, had gone missing on Saturday evening, the officials said. Read More

Argentina's Crypto millionaire Fernando Algaba received threats before being found dismembered in suitcase: Report

Fernando Pérez Algaba, the Crypto millionaire whose dismembered body was found in a suitcase in Argentina recently, reportedly received threats in the week before his brutal murder. Read More

Fardeen Khan, wife Natasha Madhvani to part ways after almost 18 years of marriage: Report

Actor Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha Madhvani have reportedly 'decided to part ways amicably'. As per a Times of India report, Fardeen and Natasha have been living separately for over a year. Report

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on date night, serve couple fashion goals

Ranveer Singh took his wife, Deepika Padukone, to watch his recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and starring Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Read More

'Dravid ensuring we relive horrors of 2007 WC in 2023': IND head coach savaged for 'nonsense' tactic in loss to Windies

When Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan raced away to a 90-run opening stand in the second ODI match, another routine win over the West Indies seemed to be on cards. India haven't lost an ODI match against the two-time world champions in four years, and the series was expected to be done and dusted on Saturday evening itself, before the unlikeliest result occurred. Read More

