Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Journalists booked over story on elderly man taken to hospital on cart, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Journalists booked over story on elderly man taken to hospital on cart, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 12:58 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Three journalists were booked in Madhya Pradesh over a false story. (File image)
Three journalists were booked in Madhya Pradesh over a false story. (File image)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

MP: 3 journalists booked over story on elderly man taken to hospital on cart

Three journalists in Madhya Pradesh have been booked over a story on a family taking an elderly man to a hospital on a pushcart after a probe found their claim to be false, said police. Read more

Amid voting for Asansol municipal bypoll, Trinamool, BJP supporters clash

Clashes broke out between the supporters of Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday despite heavy police deployment soon after polling for the by-elections in West Bengal’s Asansol municipal corporation began. Read more

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi lays off 900 employees: Report

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has laid off more than 900 employees, i.e nearly three per cent of its workforce, South China Morning post reported. Read more

'This means your team is a joke. Excuses are ready': Waqar Younis mercilessly trolled for 'Big relief for India' post

Pakistan on Saturday suffered a huge setback as star pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the entire Asia Cup tournament and the subsequent T20I series against England due to a knee injury. Read more

Rakul Preet Singh's hot pink bralette and mini skirt with crop blazer is the star of Cuttputlli promotions: All pics

Everyone has their eyes on the hot pink hue as it has been the shade of the season since last year, and its time on our wardrobe shelves is far from over. Read more

Ladakh EV Policy rolled out to encourage buyers to procure battery vehicles

Ladakh has introduced its electric vehicle policy with subsidies to help encourage the citizens of the union territory to procure battery-powered vehicles in order to create a carbon-neutral future. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
madhya pradesh journalist west bengal elections + 2 more
madhya pradesh journalist west bengal elections + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out