Afternoon brief: Karnataka minister sets Bengaluru demolitions timeline and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'In Noida Twin Tower style': Minister sets timeline for Bengaluru demolition

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid the ongoing stir over the removal of encroachments in Bengaluru, Karnataka’s revenue minister R Ashok made it clear on Tuesday that all pending demolitions "will be cleared by the next monsoon season’" in "Noida Twin Tower style" as the city reels under severe waterlogging. Read more

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to be flown to London: Top 10 updates

Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be flown to London on Tuesday from Scotland where her son Charles III and his three siblings held a silent vigil. Read more

What is ‘moonlighting’, the practice Infosys warned its employees against

Information technology giant Infosys has warned its employees against moonlighting, the practice of having second jobs after work hours. In an internal post, the company has told its employees that such activities will lead to termination of contract, The Mint reported. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong jokes about King Charles at Emmys 2022: 'Voting was involved in our win'

HBO's Succession won the award for the Best Drama Series at Emmy Awards 2022. Show's creator Jesse Armstrong. While accepting the honour during the show, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong left everyone in shocked, as he took a dig at e Charles succession to the throne after Queen Elizabeth's death recently. Read more

Radhika Madan goes shirtless as she sets streets of Toronto on fire in a sizzling crop blazer and pants: All pics

The ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has seen quite a few incredible fashion moments, and actor Radhika Madan is here to add some more sultry glamour to the occasion. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘We can always crib about selection’: Sunil Gavaskar's no-nonsense judgement on India's T20 World Cup squad

Fit-again pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and death overs specialist Harshal were back as the national selection committee named a 15-member India squad for next month's T20 World Cup on Monday. Read more

Honda to launch over 10 electric motorcycles globally by 2025

Honda Motor Co plans to launch more than ten electric motorcycle models globally in the next three years, claimed the Japanese auto major on Tuesday. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail