Afternoon brief: Mamata's remarks on RSS prompts sharp jibe from Owaisi and all the latest news

Mamata's ‘RSS not that bad’ remark prompts sharp jibe from Owaisi: In 2003 too..

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday took a swipe at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in which she said "RSS wasn't that bad earlier." Read more

BJP lawmakers marshaled out of Delhi assembly

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers Vijender Gupta, Mohan Singh Bisht, and Abhay Verma were marshaled out of the Delhi assembly after they protested against deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla’s refusal to accept their calling attention motion before chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s confidence motion was debated and voted on. Read more

India collected GST worth ₹1.43 lakh crore, 28% higher in August, says govt

India collected goods and services tax (GST) worth ₹1,43,612 crore in August this year, the finance ministry said. The revenue collected in August was 28 per cent higher than the one collected in the same month last year. Read more

Jamtara season 2 trailer: Jamtara emerges as Chambal for cyber dacoits, phishers get innovative. Watch

The second season of Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega is back and promises to be bigger and better with new cons and mind-boggling tricks. The trailer of the show released on Thursday and shows how politics goes hand in hand with cyber crime as young scamsters have gotten innovative and diversified phishing in Jamtara. Read more

'It was very heartwarming. Never saw something like that': Suryakumar on Kohli's brilliant gesture during Hong Kong game

Team India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav played a magnificent knock against Hong Kong on Wednesday, scoring an unbeaten 68 off just 24 deliveries to help guide the side through to 2022 Asia Cup's Super Four stage. Read more

Debunking myths about contraceptives

Contraceptives or birth control can be used to prevent pregnancy since the contraceptives available are barrier contraceptives like condom, birth control pills or OC pill (oral contraceptive pills) or EC pill (emergency contraceptive pills), IUCD’s (Intra Uterine Contraceptive Devices) like Copper T and injectable contraceptives. Read more

Kia Sonet X-Line launched at ₹13.39 lakh in matte graphite exterior colour

Kia India on Thursday launched the top-of-the-line X-Line variant of the Sonet sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹13.39 lakh with the pricing going up to ₹13.99 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). Read more

