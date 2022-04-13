Afternoon brief: Man held in killing Indian student in Toronto, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Days after Indian student’s death in Toronto, 39-year-old arrested in killing

A 39-year-old man in Canada’s Toronto has been arrested in the homicide investigation of 21-year-old Indian student Kartik Vasudev. Richard Jonathan Edwin, arrested by the police on Tuesday, is believed to have shot and killed Vasudev on Thursday evening at the Glen Road entrance to Sherbourne TTC station in St James Town. Read more

Don't give importance to Raj Thackeray, says Ajit Pawar; Congress' warning on Azaan row

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and his threats must not be given so much importance, a day after the MNS chief threatened the state government to shut loudspeakers in mosques by May 3. Read more

‘Some cricketers lavishly playing in IPL...': Arjuna Ranatunga wants Sri Lanka players to support protesters

Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga wants the country's cricketers who are playing in the IPL to leave the cash-rich tournament and return home to join the protesters. Sri Lanka is going through one of its worst ever economic crisis as thousands of people including prominent personalities from different spheres took to the streets to protest against the existing government led by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Read more

Rihanna bares it all for new pregnancy photoshoot, internet calls it iconic: See all pics inside

Singer, actor, fashion designer and businesswoman Rihanna has always been unapologetic with her fashion sense. Therefore, when she announced her pregnancy, her fans couldn't expect any less from the star. Ever since announcing her pregnancy with her partner A$AP Rocky, the star has displayed fiery fashion-forward maternity looks. Now, she's the star of American Vogue's May issue, and it is everything iconic. Read more

Honda City Hybrid launch tomorrow: The best mileage for a mid-size sedan?

Honda City Hybrid is all set for an official launch in India on Thursday and is promising to take the battle to the doors of its direct rivals in the mid-size seda space courtesy its fuel efficiency credentials. Read more

Varun Dhawan joins Dhanashree Verma to groove to Stayin' Alive. Watch

There are certain dance videos on the Internet that are so peppy that they make you want to get out of your chair to groove too. Case in point, this dance number by actor Varun Dhawan and choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Shared on Instagram, the video is super amusing to watch. Read more