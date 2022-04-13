Varun Dhawan joins Dhanashree Verma to groove to Stayin' Alive. Watch

There are certain dance videos on the Internet that are so peppy that they make you want to get out of your chair to groove too. Case in point, this dance number by actor Varun Dhawan and choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Shared on Instagram, the video is super amusing to watch.

Verma posted the video on her personal Instagram page. “Dancing and acting is our way of feeling and staying alive! @varundvn Passion is everything. What’s your way of stayin’ alive?” she wrote. In the following lines she added, “I still remember those days during first class and Muqabla that we always planned to dance together. And here it is.”

The video opens to show casually dressed Verma and Dhawan grooving to the tune while showcasing interesting dance moves. They are seen dancing to Stayin' Alive by Bee Gees.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted about an hour ago, the clip has gathered more than 1.5 lakh likes, including one form cricketer and Dhanashree Verma’s husband Yuzvendra Chahal. The post also received tons of comments from people.

“Too much fun!” wrote chef Saransh Goila. “Varun you are ultimate,” posted an Instagram user. “Excellent,” commented a third. There were many who expressed their reactions with fire or heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?