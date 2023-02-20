Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Maoists kill 2 policemen in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Maoists kill 2 policemen in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, and all the latest news

Published on Feb 20, 2023 01:01 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Two unarmed policemen killed in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district (Representative Image)
By HT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maoists kill 2 policemen in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon

Suspected Maoists shot dead two unarmed policemen while they were on their way for some work in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district on Monday. Read more

Chhattisgarh coal scam: 'BJP frustrated… third-rate politics', Cong on ED raids

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel Monday hit out at Enforcement Directorate raids – over a money laundering case connected to an alleged coal levy scam - at eight locations in the state linked to members of the ruling Congress and said 'our spirits cannot be broken by stopping our comrades'. Read more

Step inside Dhanush's new home in Chennai. See pics from housewarming ceremony of 150 crore property

Photos of Dhanush and his parents at the housewarming ceremony of their brand new Chennai home have been shared by director Subramaniam Siva, among others. Read more

Mark Waugh vents his frustration, clashes with Dinesh Karthik in fiery on-air exchange during IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Dinesh Karthik and Mark Waugh's friendly banter while doing commentary during the 2nd Test match between India and Australia took a turn for the worse when the former Aussie opener snapped at the veteran wicketkeeper over a discussion around field placement. Read more

From self-love to breathwork: Tips to take care of your well-being throughout exam season

February-March is the most gruelling time for school students as they gear up for their annual examinations. Read more

