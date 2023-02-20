Step inside Dhanush's new home in Chennai. See pics from housewarming ceremony of 150 crore property

Photos of Dhanush and his parents at the housewarming ceremony of their brand new Chennai home have been shared by director Subramaniam Siva, among others. As per reports, Dhanush has gifted the house located in Chennai's Poes Garden, worth around ₹150 crore, to his parents. The housewarming ceremony took place recently, and photos were shared on fan pages on Twitter and Instagram. Dhanush was seen wearing a blue kurta and white pyjama for the occasion, while his father wore a blue shirt with cream mundu (a garment worn around the waist, mostly in south India) and mother was in a blue and pink saree. Also read: Dhanush to spend ₹150 crore for his new Poes Garden home in Chennai, as per report

Some photos from the housewarming ceremony were also shared on Twitter. In a group photo, Dhanush posed with family and friends on a terrace. There were also some photos of Dhanush and his parents greeting guests and exchanging sweets and fruits near a grand staircase decorated with white flower arrangements.

Director Subramaniam Shiva posted photos and gave details about Dhanush's home in a Facebook post and on Twitter. As per a Pinkvilla report, he said, "Brother Dhanush's new house feels like a temple to me... Children who make their mother and father live in heaven while they are still alive, feel like Gods... And they become an example to their children and others. Long live brother."

As per a 2021 report by Tamil entertainment channel Valai Pechu, Dhanush’s house is built on eight grounds (approximately 19,000 sq ft) and is a four storey building. The cost of the building is valued at ₹150 crore.

In 2021, Dhanush and ex-wife Aishwaryaa performed bhoomi pujan for the house at Poes Garden in Chennai, for which the actor had reportedly spent ₹150 crore. Aishwaryaa's parents, actor Rajinikanth and wife Latha had also attended the ceremony, which took place in February, 2021. Last year, Dhanush and ex-wife Aishwaryaa announced their separation. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in 2004, and are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

In January 2022, the former couple shared a note announcing their separation on their respective social media accounts. "8 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush had shared in a note on Twitter.

Dhanush's latest Tamil film Vaathi released bilingually as Sir in Telugu last week. It is directed by Venky Atluri.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON