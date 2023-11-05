Afternoon brief: Nepal races to send aid after quake; graft charges against Baghel heat up polls; all the latest news

Authorities in Nepal are scrambling to send aid to people affected by Friday's earthquake that has killed at least 157 people and left a trail of destruction in the Himalayan nation's remote mountainous region. As the earthquake destroyed hundreds of houses in the mountainous region, several people had to spend Saturday night under the open sky. Houses collapsed after an earthquake in Nepal's Jajarkot on November 5.(PTI)

Local government officials say the situation was chaotic on Saturday morning due to inadequate means to deal with the disaster. It subsequently came under control after medical teams were dispatched from Kathmandu and Surkhet.

39 tourists from Pune stranded in quake-hit Nepal

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress over charges that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was paid ₹508 crore by promoters of the Mahadev betting app, the controversy over the explosive allegations intensified on Saturday. In a press conference in Delhi, Union minister Smriti Irani alleged that this money had come through hawala channels from Dubai after looting the poor. The Congress called it a ploy to tarnish the state government days before assembly polls commence.

On Sunday, Akshay Kumar unveiled a new still from Singham Again as he joined Rohit Shetty's cop universe. He revived his role as ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi. The new picture shows him in the middle of an action scene, which brings back the memories of his film Sooryavanshi. In the new still, Akshay Kumar is seen jumping out of a helicopter. Wielding guns in both hands, the actor looks as fit as ever. Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote, "'Aila re aila, #Sooryavanshi aila' Time for ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi's entry. Are you ready?"

Overshadowing India's dominant display of cricket in the ongoing 2023 World Cup, where they remain the only team yet to be beaten in the round-robin stage and the only ever to make the semifinals so far, discussions around Virat Kohli seems to have taken the centre stage each time the hosts play a game. With the former India captain approaching one of ODI cricket's ultimate feats, still held by Sachin Tendulkar, the when and where have become the cynosure of India's World Cup matches.

