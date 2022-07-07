Afternoon brief: New Delhi set to become a mini Davos this weekend, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

New Delhi set to become a mini Davos this weekend

At a time when geopolitical developments have disrupted the global economy with food and fuel shortages have devastated certain countries, thought leaders from various countries are congregating in Delhi for a three-day discourse on two key themes – redefining the future and inclusive growth. Read more

‘Personal issues’ led to communal clashes in Karnataka's Kerur, says CM Bommai

A communal clash that broke out in Karnataka's Kerur was due to ‘personal issues’ between the two sides, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday, a day after violence erupted in the town over alleged eve-teasing. Read more

Killings of 2 Manipur men in Myanmar trigger protests, gatherings barred

Authorities on Thursday barred gatherings of over four people at Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district following violent protests over the alleged killing of two people from the area in neighbouring Myanmar. Read more

'Ikea has better cabinets…': Twitter chuckles as Boris Johnson clings to power

British prime minister Boris Johnson - holding on to power precariously after multiple members of his cabinet resigned over the past few days - has become the subject of memes among the online community. Read more

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone would throw away his clothes initially, her mom took time to warm up to his style

Ranveer Singh recently opened up about how his wardrobe has changed after marrying Deepika Padukone. The couple married in 2018 after dating for a few years. Read more

You may have to shake your head to see the animal hiding in this optical illusion

Optical illusions are fun and engrossing. There is also something oddly satisfying about solving the different brainteasers posted online. Just like this picture that has an animal hidden in it. Read more

‘Virat Kohli not a certainty in India’s T20I side anymore, his form will be monitored': Former India cricketer

With Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer already jostling for the middle-order's spot, does Virat Kohli walk into India's T20I XI? It's a question that doesn't have a straightforward answer as multiple factors need to be taken into account but none bigger than the sentiments and sheer weightage of past performances. Read more

12 tips to let go of someone you love if you are struggling in a relationship

Whether it's through death or separation, it's always hard to let go of someone you love but if you are staying in struggling or abusive relationships because it's less painful than being alone, moving on can be harder. Read more

