You may have to shake your head to see the animal hiding in this optical illusion

Optical illusions are fun and engrossing. There is also something oddly satisfying about solving the different brainteasers posted online. Just like this picture that has an animal hidden in it. This, however, is not your run-of-the-mill puzzle and it may require some effort on your end to solve it.

Though the post was shared back in 2019, it may still fascinate you. Twitter user Dr Michelle Dickinson posted the picture on Twitter. “You can only see this optical illusion if you shake your head (I’m serious)” they wrote while sharing the image.

Take a look at the post to see if you can correctly identify the animal:

You can only see this optical illusion if you shake your head (I’m serious) 😂 pic.twitter.com/WhtZ1b0r4t — Dr Michelle Dickinson (@medickinson) January 10, 2019

Are you still scratching your head? Then, spoiler alert: It is a cat. The post also prompted people to share various comments. A few also came up with others ways through which one may see the cat hidden in the image. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “Squinting works too.” Another individual also joined in on the discussion and posted, “Hold your phone farther away from your face.”

Did you manage to see the image of the cat? If you are still trying, then there is another way that may help. Just zoom out the image. When the picture gets smaller, the cat image becomes clearer.